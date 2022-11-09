Avera’s Deck the Halls fundraiser benefits behavioral health and addiction patients

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera St. Luke’s is using the holiday season of giving to benefit its behavioral health and addiction patients.

The Deck the Halls fundraiser is a month-long event that kicked off on November 3rd. There are multiple ways to support the fundraiser, including sponsoring a holiday wreath for a patient for $50.

“What we do is we assure that we put a wreath on the doors of our long-term residents, addiction care and hospice. That’s another patient that is sometimes home, but it’s fun to deliver the wreath and hang it on their door and spread Christmas cheer that way,” said Avera Regional Philanthropy Director Amy Blackstone.

An online auction for 12 gift bundles is also open through December 3rd.

”We only do 12 gifts of Christmas, kind of the 12 days of Christmas. They’re fun packages so people can bid online,” said Blackstone.

After two years of a virtual fundraiser, the Avera staff is excited to be able to once again host a Deck the Halls holiday party. The event will take place on December 3rd at the Avera Human Performance Center in Aberdeen. Tickets are $75 each.

”We just really are excited to be back in-person because for the last two years, we’ve simply done the online. We’ve had such support that way, so we’re really looking forward to being back in-person on December 3rd for the Deck the Halls party,” said Blackstone.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Avera patients struggling with behavioral and mental health conditions as well as addiction.

“It’s become a very growing need in our community and our region. Recently, we’ve remodeled some of the rooms and bought some furniture, but it’s just not enough, so that department and those patients and families really could use a lot more support,” said Blackstone.

