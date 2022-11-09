Christmas is coming to the Capitol starting Nov. 21

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Christmas at the Capitol Facebook Page, preparations are underway for the annual Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights.

A large Christmas Tree has been put up in the State Capitol Building, ready for its Christmas decorations. South Dakotans will gather for the Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, “local businesses go all out for this.”

Tuesday night, Nov. 22 is the Christmas at the Capitol’s Lighting Ceremony.

