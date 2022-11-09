Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Christmas is coming to the Capitol starting Nov. 21

Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre.
Beautiful trees fill the capitol in Pierre. (KOTA)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Christmas at the Capitol Facebook Page, preparations are underway for the annual Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights.

A large Christmas Tree has been put up in the State Capitol Building, ready for its Christmas decorations. South Dakotans will gather for the Pierre Downtown Parade of Lights on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, “local businesses go all out for this.”

Tuesday night, Nov. 22 is the Christmas at the Capitol’s Lighting Ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and possible solutions in Minnehaha County
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Waiting over an hour to vote: why it happened and solutions that could help
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Car
SD Department of Motor Vehicles reports delays in printing titles
The Deck the Halls fundraiser generates funds through wreath sponsorships, an online auction...
Avera’s Deck the Halls fundraiser benefits behavioral health and addiction patients