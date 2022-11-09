Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Drought conditions affecting structures, foundations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Long-term drought conditions have affected the U.S. economy, recreation, and even simple places like home. Depleted soil moisture puts the integrity of home foundations and other structures at serious risk of failure. Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority explained some of the concerns you should be aware of.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Drought conditions affecting structures, foundations
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and possible solutions in Minnehaha County
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Waiting over an hour to vote: why it happened and solutions that could help
Car
SD Department of Motor Vehicles reports delays in printing titles