Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan holds lead in race

Jude Margo Northup of the Sixth Circuit Court would like time to consider a potential plea deal involving South Dakota State Senate candidate Joel Koskan.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan currently leads in his race against incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission).

According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.

Koskan was charged with child abuse last week after allegations came to light that he groomed a female in his care over the course of several years.

After deeming that Koskan was not a flight risk, Northrup required a $100,000 bond of Koskan. The judge will decide on whether or not to accept the agreement reached by the defense and prosecution at Koskan’s next court appearance on December 12.

Current Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck has indicated he intends to fight Koskan’s Senate appointment, should he be elected.

