Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

