Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kameron Nelson makes LGBTQ history in South Dakota Legislature

Kameron Nelson is the first out LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature...
Kameron Nelson is the first out LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kameron Nelson has made history as the first LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House.

According to the Victory Fund, South Dakota is one of just four U.S. states with zero LGBTQ state lawmakers, according to LGBTQ Victory Institute. A record number of LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures this year.

“Kameron shattered this lavender ceiling because of the exceptional grassroots support he energized through his courageous and compassionate approach to politics. Voters are ready for the change he is prepared to bring, from safeguarding abortion rights to increasing equity within South Dakota’s education and healthcare systems. The future of LGBTQ equality will be fought and won in state legislatures, and we are confident Kameron will be a fierce advocate and effective lawmaker on behalf of the community.”

Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund

To reach equitable representation, the U.S. must elect 346 more LGBTQ people to state legislatures, according to LGBTQ Victory Institute.

Victory Fund is tracking election results at VictoryFund.Org/2022.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

Latest News

The suspect, Eugenio LorenzoJuan, is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16....
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
2022 Sioux Falls Marathon
Sioux Falls Marathon raises over $21,000 for Sanford Children