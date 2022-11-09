Kameron Nelson makes LGBTQ history in South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kameron Nelson has made history as the first LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House.

According to the Victory Fund, South Dakota is one of just four U.S. states with zero LGBTQ state lawmakers, according to LGBTQ Victory Institute. A record number of LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures this year.

“Kameron shattered this lavender ceiling because of the exceptional grassroots support he energized through his courageous and compassionate approach to politics. Voters are ready for the change he is prepared to bring, from safeguarding abortion rights to increasing equity within South Dakota’s education and healthcare systems. The future of LGBTQ equality will be fought and won in state legislatures, and we are confident Kameron will be a fierce advocate and effective lawmaker on behalf of the community.”

To reach equitable representation, the U.S. must elect 346 more LGBTQ people to state legislatures, according to LGBTQ Victory Institute.

Victory Fund is tracking election results at VictoryFund.Org/2022.

