Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska was serving a sentence in a South Dakota State Penitentiary and continued to manage his drug ring based in the Sioux Falls area while incarcerated.

Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato” from Nebraska, is a 38-year-old leader of a large drug trafficking organization based in the Sioux Falls area. His drug ring is responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.

According to the DOJ’s investigation, Camacho arranged and strategically orchestrated multi-pound deliveries of methamphetamine from Mexico, and payment for said deliveries, through three-way phone calls made from the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The prison recorded those calls and used them as key evidence in his trial. Camacho recruited numerous co-conspirators to aid him in his organization, which included current and former inmates and individuals known to them from the outside community. Camacho is the last of 22 defendants involved in this drug trafficking organization to be found guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the IRS Criminal Investigation team. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Hodges and Paige Petersen prosecuted the case.

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell says a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls released the verdict on Nov. 3, finding Camacho guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering on top of his 31 to 64-year prison sentence for Terroristic Threats and use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

According to the DOJ, the charges, due to sentencing guidelines in Camacho’s case, carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in custody and/or a $10 million fine, life of supervised release, and a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Camacho was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2021.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing date has not yet been set. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.