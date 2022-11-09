Avera Medical Minute
Marijuana vote count continues into the night

Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the...
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the election back in 2020 when 54% of voters said yes to legalizing marijuana recreationally.

Both supporters and opponents remarking on the difference in this election compared to 2020.

Rhonda Milstead is a volunteer for Protect South Dakota Kids and said it was crucial for the organization to step up in this election.

“We took a real hands-on approach. In 2020 we expected common sense to rule the day but we realized it didn’t. We thought this was, it’s not South Dakota, marijuana is not South Dakota, we don’t need it, we don’t want it, it’s not as good for us, it’s not us,” said Rhonda Milstead, Protect South Dakota Kids volunteer.

Those in support of I-M-27 say they focused on restoring what the people voted on back in 2020.

“Part of this campaign is that we’re restoring the will of the people and a lot of the people that support our efforts believe just as much in the ballot initiative process as they do in cannabis reform,” said Matthew Schweich, Yes on 27 campaign manager.

Votes are still being counted at this time.

