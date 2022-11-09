Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for sex crimes.

The suspect, Eugenio LorenzoJuan, is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16. LorenzoJuan is 50 years old, 5′7″ in height, and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect to call one of the following numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

