Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota.

The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint.

In her previous term, Gov. Noem took pride in keeping businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and the way she handled the state’s budget.

Gov. Noem said in her second term, she will work to repeal the sales tax on groceries and address family leave and childcare.

