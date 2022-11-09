Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Department of Motor Vehicles reports delays in printing titles

Car
Car(Jose Carbajal)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has stopped printing paper titles effective immediately.

The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built-in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being able to start printing paper titles in mid-February 2023.

If an individual has a legitimate reason for acquiring a paper title, they can request one by using an online form at SDDOR.SeamlessDocs.Com. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.  The lienholder must request that the title be printed if there is a lien on the vehicle title. All requests will be reviewed and processed as paper supplies allow.

Titles are still being processed, and individuals can check the status of their paperwork using their VIN number using the following website page: APPS.SD.Gov.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and possible solutions in Minnehaha County
Long lines at the polls: Why it happened and how to fix it
Waiting over an hour to vote: why it happened and solutions that could help
Dakota News Now at 5:00
The Deck the Halls fundraiser generates funds through wreath sponsorships, an online auction...
Avera’s Deck the Halls fundraiser benefits behavioral health and addiction patients