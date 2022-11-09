SD Department of Motor Vehicles reports delays in printing titles

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has stopped printing paper titles effective immediately.

The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built-in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being able to start printing paper titles in mid-February 2023.

If an individual has a legitimate reason for acquiring a paper title, they can request one by using an online form at SDDOR.SeamlessDocs.Com. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred. The lienholder must request that the title be printed if there is a lien on the vehicle title. All requests will be reviewed and processed as paper supplies allow.

Titles are still being processed, and individuals can check the status of their paperwork using their VIN number using the following website page: APPS.SD.Gov.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.