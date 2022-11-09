Semi-truck rolled on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Dell Rapids Fire and Dell Rapids Ambulance assisted with this incident.

