Semi-truck rolled on I-29

Crash
Crash(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Dell Rapids Fire and Dell Rapids Ambulance assisted with this incident.

According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.(Dakota News Now)

