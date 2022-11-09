Sioux Falls Marathon raises over $21,000 for Sanford Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Sanford Health Foundation announced that the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon raised $21,125 for Sanford Children’s Miracle Network.

“We look forward each year to donating marathon proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “We were fortunate enough to meet a few CMN families throughout the past year, and having the opportunity to produce an event that gives back to our community is extremely meaningful to our organization.”

More than 2,000 runners participated in the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon, which includes the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, Miracle 5K, and Youth Dash. Runners from 47 states, along with several international runners, ran in this year’s event.

“We are truly honored to partner with the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and their annual efforts of the SF Marathon! Sioux Falls is so fortunate to not only have this event but to have an event that benefits our community in such a powerful way,” said Ashton Siebrecht, Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer. “We at the Sanford Health Foundation are proud that 100% of every donation will stay here and benefit our local children and their families during their most vulnerable times. The impact of this event overall is truly inspirational, and we cannot wait to experience its success for years to come!”

The 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, August 27.

