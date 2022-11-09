Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls veterans honored with ceremony

A program honoring the men and women who have served their country will be held on Friday, Nov....
A program honoring the men and women who have served their country will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.(Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota veterans will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, with Senator Mike Rounds as the featured speaker.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will include a mass colors presentation of flags from various military, veterans, and service/civic club organizations in Sioux Falls and a performance by the Singing Legionnaires of American Legion Post 15.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds will be the featured speaker at the Veterans Day program. Senator Rounds was sworn into the United States Senate in 2015. He currently serves on five committees: Senate Armed Services; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Foreign Relations; Indian Affairs; and Veterans Affairs.

Veteran Outstanding Achievement Awards will be presented to William McGinnis, Disabled American Veterans Arthur H. Muchow Chapter #1; Harold Meester, Marine Corps League; Peter Waldner, American Legion Post #15; and Stewart Turnwall, VFW Post #628.

The Veterans Day program is hosted by the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and local veteran organizations.

