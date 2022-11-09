Avera Medical Minute
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote

Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people are still waiting to cast their vote in South Dakota in...
Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people are still waiting to cast their vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election.

As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.

