South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits.

Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.

The race was close, as 52% of voters said ‘no’ to the ordinance. Now the $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year can pick up where it left off with construction.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.