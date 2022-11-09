Avera Medical Minute
Winter storm moving in

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas, beginning this evening and continuing into Friday morning.

The area of low pressure that we are tracking will bring in some warmer air in eastern South Dakota leading some some light rain showers persisting through this evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Light rain will persist on and off again throughout the day Wednesday as temperatures only make it to the 30s in central and western South Dakota.

As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and some ice in northeastern South Dakota and snow in western South Dakota right away where the higher totals are expected. Snow will persist throughout Thursday over much of South Dakota along with breezy conditions. Around the Sioux Falls area this will remain as rain for much of the day. There will even be a risk for severe weather in parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

In terms of snowfall accumulation, the best chances will be in northeastern South Dakota, central South Dakota, and western South Dakota. As much as 8 to 12 inches will be possible around the Mobridge area and around 4 to 8 inches in the Aberdeen area. The eastern part of the area like around Sioux Falls, Yankton, and into Minnesota and Iowa won’t see as much. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this storm!

