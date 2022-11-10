Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2022 Veterans Day free meals and deals

Veterans Day.
Veterans Day.(PRNewswire)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses are showing appreciation for Veterans and those on active duty by offering them free meals and discounts on Friday, Nov. 11.

Miltiary.Com put together a list of businesses that are offering veterans and/or active military specialties. If a business is not listed here, make sure to check in with them directly to see if they are participating.

Sickies Garage offers free burgers or 20% off any other item of their choice.

Applebee’s - Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu, and military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Caribou Coffee - Veterans, active military members, and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee.

Casey’s General Stores - Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

Charleys Philly Steaks- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary. In addition, Charleys’ military bases locations offer free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.

Circle K - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

Cracker Barrel - Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Crooked Pint Ale House - Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at participating locations.

Denny’s -Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active, and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Veterans and active military personnel who visit will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

Hy-Vee - Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast between 6 and 10 am. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores, from 11 am to 2pm. In-store only.

MacKenzie River - Show proof of military service and get 25% off for your entire table. Available for dine-in and carryout only. Not available through online ordering.

Outback Steakhouse - Veterans, active-duty service members, and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

Perkins - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday - Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar.

Scooter’s Coffee - Veterans get a free drink of any size at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Starbucks - As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Wendy’s - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges

Latest News

Dry Weather, Too
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Ski lifts
‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18
Louis Tomlinson to perform in Sioux Falls