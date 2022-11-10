2022 Veterans Day free meals and deals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses are showing appreciation for Veterans and those on active duty by offering them free meals and discounts on Friday, Nov. 11.

Miltiary.Com put together a list of businesses that are offering veterans and/or active military specialties. If a business is not listed here, make sure to check in with them directly to see if they are participating.

• Sickies Garage offers free burgers or 20% off any other item of their choice.

• Applebee’s - Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu, and military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

• Caribou Coffee - Veterans, active military members, and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee.

• Casey’s General Stores - Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

• Charleys Philly Steaks- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary. In addition, Charleys’ military bases locations offer free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

• Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.

• Circle K - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

• Cracker Barrel - Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

• Crooked Pint Ale House - Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at participating locations.

• Denny’s -Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active, and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Veterans and active military personnel who visit will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

• Hy-Vee - Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast between 6 and 10 am. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

• IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

• Little Caesars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores, from 11 am to 2pm. In-store only.

• MacKenzie River - Show proof of military service and get 25% off for your entire table. Available for dine-in and carryout only. Not available through online ordering.

• Outback Steakhouse - Veterans, active-duty service members, and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

• Perkins - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

• Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

• Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

• Ruby Tuesday - Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar.

• Scooter’s Coffee - Veterans get a free drink of any size at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

• Starbucks - As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

• Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

• Wendy’s - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 am.

