Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen Fire Rescue: Do not approach low-hanging power lines

Aberdeen Fire Rescue advises people to stay home if possible and do not approach any...
Aberdeen Fire Rescue advises people to stay home if possible and do not approach any low-hanging power lines.(Aberdeen Fire Rescue Facebook Page)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Fire Rescue advises people to stay home if possible and say do not approach any low-hanging power lines.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, crews will utilize fire line tape to indicate that the down utilities have been addressed and to keep people out of the area. Representatives advise not to operate generators in your home or garage and stay home if possible. If you have to be out, drive with caution and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges

Latest News

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux...
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
Person using cell phone.
Scammers pose as APD detective & use Aberdeen station’s number
Tyndall Bakery
Tyndall Bakery celebrates 100 years with Open House
Police Lights
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar