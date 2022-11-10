‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are now available for the Midwest Premiere of Matchstick Productions’ newest ski movie, “Anywhere From Here.”

Great Bear Ski Valley at the Washington Pavilion will premiere “Anywhere From Here” on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour, and the film screening begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall! To get your tickets, visit, SportCodeStore.Com/GreatBear. There is a $5 suggested donation for general admission. The 2022/2023 Great Bear season pass holders and employees will be able to attend for free if they email bmercado@greatbearpark.com.

The movie explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon and features the best freeskiers in the world.

The premiere will feature giveaways and a pre-party with tons of fun activities, free stuff, and other like-minded winter enthusiasts. Admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center will be open exclusively to movie-goers as well.

