Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18

Ski lifts
Ski lifts(Geoffrey Arduini)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are now available for the Midwest Premiere of Matchstick Productions’ newest ski movie, “Anywhere From Here.”

Great Bear Ski Valley at the Washington Pavilion will premiere “Anywhere From Here” on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour, and the film screening begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall! To get your tickets, visit, SportCodeStore.Com/GreatBear. There is a $5 suggested donation for general admission. The 2022/2023 Great Bear season pass holders and employees will be able to attend for free if they email bmercado@greatbearpark.com.

The movie explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon and features the best freeskiers in the world.

The premiere will feature giveaways and a pre-party with tons of fun activities, free stuff, and other like-minded winter enthusiasts. Admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center will be open exclusively to movie-goers as well.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges

Latest News

Veterans Day.
2022 Veterans Day free meals and deals
Dry Weather, Too
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Louis Tomlinson to perform in Sioux Falls