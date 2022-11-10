Avera Medical Minute
Augustana University Nursing Program ranked ‘The Best in South Dakota for 2023′

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana says that the university’s nursing program was ranked the best program in South Dakota for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org — a nursing advocacy organization.

“We are honored to be recognized by a leading nursing organization for this accomplishment,” said Assistant Professor of Nursing and Assistant Director of the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AG-ACNP) Program Pamela Barthle. “Our student-centered environment, use of active learning strategies in the classroom, relationships with our clinical partners, dedicated faculty who continue to practice in nursing, and students who are motivated to make a difference are the key components to our success.”

RegisteredNursing.org assessed registered nursing programs on several factors, including first-time NCLEX Exam pass rates. Last year, Augustana graduates who sat for the licensure exam achieved a 97.3% pass rate, well above the state average of 86% and the national average of 82.5%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job opportunities for RNs in South Dakota will increase over the next five years by approximately 13%. The average annual salary for an RN in South Dakota is $60,540.

A total of nine schools in South Dakota were analyzed by RegisteredNursing.org, with three earning a ranking.

For more information on the Augustana Nursing Program, visit Augie.EDU/Nursing.

