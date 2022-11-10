Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
“Things that were going on and were being swept under the rug, so I’m very thankful to no...
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Winter storm moving in
A family in Arizona is remembering their son after they say he was killed by another teen in a...
‘Everyone loved him’: Parents mourning loss of son shot, killed day after birthday
32-year-old hopes to help deliver more inclusive laws
Nelson becomes first out LGBTQ+ man to be elected to SD legislature
Nelson is first out LGBTQ+ man to be elected to SD legislature