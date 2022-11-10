Avera Medical Minute
Bergen Reilly makes it official on Letter of Intent day that she will become a Cornhusker

O’Gorman standout is glad to play Division One Volleyball close to home
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was National Letter of Intent signing day for area athletes... And for O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly a chance to make it official.

When she signed on the dotted line today in the Knights cafeteria, that meant she will be indeed be a Cornhusker after the first of the year when she graduates early from high school.

It’s kind of nice that once of the premier Division One programs is so close to home for Bergen who’s spent a lot of time away from friends and family representing her country. ”Everything just kind of worked out perfectly for me. It’s close to home which is kind of nice so they can get to places. And I think the number one thing is the coaches. They’re so supportive, they’re everything that I wanted. They just made everything easy and welcoming and the same with the team. When I went on my visits they were so welcoming. You can tell they love each other and they love the sport and that was exactly what I was looking for,” says Reilly.

Just last week Bergen was named the top high school player in the country by a national publication. She’s looking forward to the next step in life as a college athlete and maybe even an Olympian down the road.

Other area Athlete Signing National Letters of Intent

USD Women’s Basketball: Avery Broughton-Corsica/Stickney, Addison Klosterbuer-Central Lyon-GLR and Olivia Kieffer-RC Christian

USD Women’s Soccer: Megan Brady-Vermillion, Cambell Fischer-West Central and Mali Van Meeteren-Lincoln

SDSU Men’s Basketball: Joe Sayler-White River

SDSU Women’s Basketball: Hilary Behrens-Brandon Valley

SDSU Women’s Soccer: Taryn Hettich-Aberdeen

Augustana Wrestling: Logan Butzon-Jackson CC, Owen Hansen-Gregory and Alex Mentzer-Brandon Valley

Augustana Women’s Basketball: Jordan Munson-Tracy/Milroy/Balaton

Augustana Women’s Golf: Mattie Weidenbach-Harrisburg

Northern Women’s Soccer: Torre Gulseth and Hadley Meier-Brandon Valley

