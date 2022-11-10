Avera Medical Minute
Community theaters show local talent in “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Sound of Music”

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theater Critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk about two local productions taking place in the next two weekends. Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” will be playing this weekend at Brookings Community Theatre and the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will be performing “The Sound of Music” at the Orpheum the following weekend. Tickets and further information are below.

“Murder on the Orient Express”: https://visitbrookingssd.com/event/agatha-christies-murder-on-the-orient-express-brookings-community-theatre/2022-11-11/

“The Sound of Music”: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/education/dakota-academy-performing-arts

