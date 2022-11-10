Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls

Latest News

The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast their...
Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book