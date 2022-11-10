Herreid-Selby’s Brenden Begeman loves physical football

HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s most exciting high school football players will take the field tomorrow in Vermillion hoping to lead Herreid-Selby to a state title in Class 9-B with a win over Hitchcock-Tulare...

Brenden is best known for his incredible numbers running the football. But he mostly likes to play physical football, and wants to show the rest of the state the style of ball they play up north.

Begeman says, ”I love the feeling and the rush after knocking someone down, hitting them hard and making the crowd go crazy. It always hypes up the team when you get a big hit. It’s really fun. We want to show the southerners that we can do it just as well and that we have good football up north as well. So it would be huge to bring home a championship.”

Begeman has a chance to set the state’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season tomorrow in what should be an extremely exciting championship game because the Patriots of Hitchcock-Tulare are a dynamic team as well.

