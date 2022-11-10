Avera Medical Minute
At least 1,800 gather for Law Enforcement Dinner

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least 1,800 people attended the 41st annual law enforcement appreciation dinner in Sioux Falls.

The event, headlined by former George W. Bush administration official Karl Rove was held on Nov. 9. The event also serves as a fundraiser for children’s charities in the area. The dinner allows businesses and community leaders to get an update on law enforcement efforts and honor officers.

South Dakota pheasant was on the menu, as was pollock and prime rib, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

