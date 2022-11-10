Louis Tomlinson to perform in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s “Faith in the Future World Tour 2023″ will be available on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. CST.

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of the One Direction band, has announced the dates of his world tour, and included in that list is his performance at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on June 19, 2023.

Yesterday, Louis Tomlinson unveiled one final taste of his upcoming album with the release of “Silver Tongues,” which he will perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 11 on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT. “Silver Tongues” was written with Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) and Theo Hutchcraft from Hurts, the track is another bold step forward sonically for Louis.

“‘Silver Tongues’ is probably the song I’m most proud of on the record,” says Tomlinson.

On Friday, Louis will also release his long-awaited second album, “Faith In The Future.” According to a press release, the title epitomizes Louis’s optimistic worldview, producing a collection of songs designed for the live environment. After spending the first portion of his adult life working 100 miles per hour, Louis took his time to ensure he got his sophomore album right. He’s made Faith In The Future on his watch, and collaborators include Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Rob Harvey, Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey), Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), and the aforementioned Joe Cross and Theo Hutchcraft.

The press release reads, there’s a delicate balance to “Faith In The Future,” with Louis exhibiting the full capability of his talents whilst never refraining from sounding unapologetically like him for a nanosecond. “All This Time” sees Louis dip his toes back into dance music, whilst “She Is Beauty We Are World Class” is a full-blown dance track perfect for an Iberian sunset, yet still feels genuine and honest.

“Walls” was an album Louis needed to get off his chest, but he now has uncompromisingly expanded his wings and evolved.

In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most live-streamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live-stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and a touring crew affected by the pandemic. Following the huge success of the festival’s 2021 debut, August also saw the return of Louis’ highly successful The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged this year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga, Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24hrs with a line-up of some of the best new British bands.

Please be aware there are no presales for this event. This show also has a ticket limit of 4 per purchase. Click here to purchase.

