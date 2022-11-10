Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Night of music helps raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Soul music and stories from the Ukraine War were shared tonight at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

This in hopes of exchanging experiences while helping to support refugees in Ukraine through free will donations.

Calvin Jones performed several songs on the piano throughout the night in addition to sharing what he experienced while in Ukraine.

He said this event was important for him to share with the community.

“There’s an awareness being raised and an initiative and an effort to organize this into a program where the goal is to reach five to ten thousand Ukrainians and bring the here,” said Calvin Jones, composer.

Highlighting how song ties into tonight’s event in many ways.

“My compositions really deal with reality and as such they touch all ranges of human emotions and the creations; we see around us and they do it at a very deep level,” said Jones.

Brian Phelps is the CEO for the alliance and shared why it was so important to host this event.

“They were trying to find a spot where he can put on his benefit concerts to help Ukrainian refugees that come to South Dakota and are looking for jobs to help these people find jobs and homes in South Dakota. It fit right in with the alliances mission with helping the community and helping the people in this state,” said Brian Phelps, SD Military Heritage Alliance CEO

Saying the impact these real-life stories and music can have on the community here.

“The show tonight is going to show actual footage of what’s happening in Ukraine, some photos, Calvin and his wife were there in Ukraine when the bombings started and they were lucky enough to get out and that’s part of the story that he is going to share with South Dakota,” said Phelps.

The proceeds from tonight’s event will go towards the Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
“Things that were going on and were being swept under the rug, so I’m very thankful to no...
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns

Latest News

32-year-old hopes to help deliver more inclusive laws
Nelson becomes first out LGBTQ+ man to be elected to SD legislature
Nelson is first out LGBTQ+ man to be elected to SD legislature
Night of music helps raise funds for Ukrainian refugees
Traveling Difficult Through Friday Morning
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast