Night of music helps raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Soul music and stories from the Ukraine War were shared tonight at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

This in hopes of exchanging experiences while helping to support refugees in Ukraine through free will donations.

Calvin Jones performed several songs on the piano throughout the night in addition to sharing what he experienced while in Ukraine.

He said this event was important for him to share with the community.

“There’s an awareness being raised and an initiative and an effort to organize this into a program where the goal is to reach five to ten thousand Ukrainians and bring the here,” said Calvin Jones, composer.

Highlighting how song ties into tonight’s event in many ways.

“My compositions really deal with reality and as such they touch all ranges of human emotions and the creations; we see around us and they do it at a very deep level,” said Jones.

Brian Phelps is the CEO for the alliance and shared why it was so important to host this event.

“They were trying to find a spot where he can put on his benefit concerts to help Ukrainian refugees that come to South Dakota and are looking for jobs to help these people find jobs and homes in South Dakota. It fit right in with the alliances mission with helping the community and helping the people in this state,” said Brian Phelps, SD Military Heritage Alliance CEO

Saying the impact these real-life stories and music can have on the community here.

“The show tonight is going to show actual footage of what’s happening in Ukraine, some photos, Calvin and his wife were there in Ukraine when the bombings started and they were lucky enough to get out and that’s part of the story that he is going to share with South Dakota,” said Phelps.

The proceeds from tonight’s event will go towards the Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce.

