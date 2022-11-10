Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

November 9th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Soccer, Volleyball and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... Josie Arduzer helps Augie to a dominating 3-0 win in the first round of the NSIC playoffs with a little help from Morgan Kierstad.

Play #4... How about a big upset in the Class “A” SODAK 16 qualifier EPJ shocked #3 Canton in a sweep. Bentele Kollbaum with the kill on match point...

At #3 The Cavs special was pretty cool and really got Jefferson’s momentum going in the 45-20 semi-final win over Lincoln. Taylen Ashley started the play and finished it on the pass from Rob Hutchinson.

#2 is now #1 on the all-time passing yardage list in South Dakota. Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz with a 95 yard TD pass in the Govs semi-final win.He also had a 90 yard TD run.

and our top play is simply the Western Christian Wolfpack volleyball team that made it 18 state title with a thrilling comeback win in the tie-breaker over top-ranked Dike New Hartford. Tammi Veerbeek’s team does it again!!!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
“Things that were going on and were being swept under the rug, so I’m very thankful to no...
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns

Latest News

Bergen Reilly signs National Letter of Intent to play volleyball close to home at Nebraska
Reilly makes it official by signing with Nebraska on National Letter of Intent Day
Bergen Reilly signs National Letter of Intent to play volleyball close to home at Nebraska
Bergen Reilly makes it official on Letter of Intent day that she will become a Cornhusker
Bergen Reilly signs National Letter of Intent to play volleyball close to home at Nebraska
Bergen Reilly makes it official and signs with Nebraska for volleyball
Herreid-Selby's Begeman loves playing physical football
Herreid-Selby’s Brenden Begeman loves physical football
Herreid-Selby's Begeman loves playing physical football
Herreid-Selby's Brenden Begeman loves physical football