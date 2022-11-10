November 9th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... Josie Arduzer helps Augie to a dominating 3-0 win in the first round of the NSIC playoffs with a little help from Morgan Kierstad.

Play #4... How about a big upset in the Class “A” SODAK 16 qualifier EPJ shocked #3 Canton in a sweep. Bentele Kollbaum with the kill on match point...

At #3 The Cavs special was pretty cool and really got Jefferson’s momentum going in the 45-20 semi-final win over Lincoln. Taylen Ashley started the play and finished it on the pass from Rob Hutchinson.

#2 is now #1 on the all-time passing yardage list in South Dakota. Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz with a 95 yard TD pass in the Govs semi-final win.He also had a 90 yard TD run.

and our top play is simply the Western Christian Wolfpack volleyball team that made it 18 state title with a thrilling comeback win in the tie-breaker over top-ranked Dike New Hartford. Tammi Veerbeek’s team does it again!!!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

