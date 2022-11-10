Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers did not find the weapon at the scene. Police say they know the suspect and are looking for him.

