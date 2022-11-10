Avera Medical Minute
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.

No suspects have been found at this time.

