Sanford Health listed in top 5 employers for veterans in the nation

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has been recognized by Military Times for being one of the best employers across the country for veterans. This is the fourth year in a row Sanford Health has been honored on this list.

The 2022 Best for Vets: Employers List highlights 175 employers, and Sanford Health landed at number 4, up from number 36 last year. This year, Sanford Health ranked number one in the non-profit category of employers and number 1 in the healthcare category of employers.

“At Sanford Health, we are committed to honoring the service, sacrifices, and bravery of veterans while offering a welcoming environment for them to thrive in the Sanford family. My father served in the United States Air Force, and as a son of a veteran, I know first-hand the value and unique perspective veterans and military personnel add to our workforce. I’m humbled by their service, and thankful many have chosen Sanford Health as their employer, where I hope they find a meaningful and supportive work environment.”

Bill Gassen, president, and CEO of Sanford Health. “

According to the hospital’s press release, in the past year, Sanford Health has increased the number of veterans in its workforce by 6% and the number of active National Guard and Army Reserve members by 16%. Capt. Paul Weckman, a retired veteran of the United States Navy, leads Sanford Health’s military and veteran affairs department, which oversees programs meant to support veterans and their families during and after their service.

When applying for a job at Sanford Health, people who disclose they are veterans of the United States uniformed services are automatically given a screening interview. Service members have the option to continue their education and apply for a $5,000 scholarship to help them do this. A full list of benefits can be found at Sanford’s Veteran Careers website.

“As we continue to seek out and hire more veterans to become part of the Sanford family, it’s important we do all that we can to make them feel supported and valued,” said Capt. Weckman. “Being recognized by Military Times as one of the top 5 employers is an honor, and these programs we offer to recruit, retain and support veterans are the least we can do for the sacrifices these brave men and women have made serving our country.”

In 2021, Military Times worked with a consulting company, Fors Marsh, to update the survey employers use to be considered for 2022 Best for Vets: Employers List. The new survey analyzes an employer’s recruitment and employment practices, along with retention and support programs.

To determine the rankings, employers take a voluntary survey. It analyzes the company’s efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

