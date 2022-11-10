Scammers pose as APD detective & use Aberdeen station’s number

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page, officers received multiple reports of similar scam calls in the area.

Aberdeen Police posted on Wednesday that the caller identified themselves as APD Detective Mark Mille, a detective who does actually work for the station. The scammers were also somehow able to hack the system and appeared to be calling from the station’s phone number, 605-626-7000.

Representatives said in the post, “We’ll never call and ask for payment over the phone, ask for routing numbers, ask for gift cards, etc.”

If you’re a victim of this scam, please contact an officer by calling dispatch at 605-626-7911. Here is an article with more information on scam warning signs, Aberdeen.SD.US.

