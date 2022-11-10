Someone You Should Know: Teaching kids to be leaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - <<Carmen Thompson is a family and consumer sciences teacher at Luverne High School.

“My home ec teacher in Lennox, Mrs. Hempel, was my enouragement to go into the career. I like what I do because they choose to be in here. They like to cook, they like to sew, they like to learn what we do. I have a child development class and they’re excited to learn about the babies and how kids development and that sort of stuff,” said Carmen.

“Mrs. Thompson is the type of teacher, that if you are having a bad day, she will always welcome you into her room. She’s always the one to brighten up your day,” said senior Ella Lanoue.

Mrs. Thompson is also the advisor for the school’s FCCLA program.

“FCCLA is family career and community leaders of America. It’s though FACS programs. And we focus on the family,” said Carmen.

“We do a lot a lot of leadership, and she truly shows us a good example of leadership and leading others. And thru that, we do various competitive events and community service,” said Ella.

Her drive to teach future leaders got her a national award. The FCCLA Spirit of Advising Award, one of 26 given given across the entire nation.

“I was nominated by the state director. Yeah I was suprised. It was, I don’t know. It’s just nice to be recognized,” said Carmen.

“I had the honor of being a state officer for the state of Minnesota. So she advised me. That was a lot of driving me to events, as well as sitting in on meetings with me. And she always did it very willingly, very joyful. As well as always being willing to give input, and what is asked of her,” said Ella.

Which is why she got the national honor. Playing a role in raising good kids.

“Be good adults. And be involved in the community. I like seeing the kids grow. It’s just interesting because I have some that being in FCCLA, is an over the top thing for them. Something they didn’t think they would ever do. So I encouraged them to being area officers, or that sort of thing and they’ve kind of gone out and done better things as adults.”

