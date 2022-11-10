Southern Comfort drops new line of ‘drinking pants’ for holiday season

(Gray News) – Southern Comfort, a brand best known for its whisky, is venturing into fashion with a new product: pants!

The whisky company is releasing what its calling “drinking pants” ahead of the nationwide Thanksgiving Eve homecomings.

According to a news release, the pants are a one-of-a-kind line of unisex custom trousers specifically designed to make the most of the holiday season’s conviviality.

Sara Saunders, Southern Comfort’s vice president of global marketing, said the company conducted detailed market research that lead them to an important conclusion.

“Pants today are missing a few crucial elements that would improve lives everywhere, a key one being a shot glass pocket,” she said.

The "drinking pants" have a number of different features to help aid in holiday festivities. (Southern Comfort)

The company said it added a perfectly-sized shot glass pocket so wearers can easily take the fun with them wherever they might go, along with a reversible “fancy pants” option for those who don’t mind wearing the same pair of pants two days in a row.

According to the company, the reversed side is better suited to be worn at formal gatherings, like Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

The pants will also have a fully adjustable waistband to accommodate the Thanksgiving festivities.

The pants are expected to be available for purchase from Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. EST to Nov. 21 or as long as supplies last. They’ll cost $11.23 to mark Thanksgiving Eve 2022, according to Southern Comfort.

