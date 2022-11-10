Tyndall Bakery celebrates 100 years with Open House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyndall Bakery in Tyndall is celebrating the 100th year of the named bakery this Saturday the 12th from 6:30 am to noon.

We spoke with owner Carol Radack about her love of the bakery and the tradition of passing down the bakery for more than 115 years.

Through generations, multiple owners, and different recipes with love Tyndall Bakery has been a staple in Tyndall.

People come from far and wide to enjoy the special treats that only Tyndall bakery provides and the event this Saturday will offer many options for people to try.

They will be serving apple cider and cookies along with hosting a drawing for a gift certificate to the bakery along with holiday candy.

