Winter storm wrapping up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the southeastern part of the region through the rest of this morning with chances of snow and freezing rain continuing up to the north. At first, we’ll see steady temperatures this morning, but those temperatures will be dropping like a rock through this afternoon and into tonight. Most of the accumulating snow and ice are finished, but we could still see some minor accumulations around Aberdeen and Sisseton.

We’re not going to see any rain or snow tomorrow, but we’ll still have wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph which could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially up north and out west. If you’re doing any traveling over the next couple of days, please make sure you’re giving yourself extra time to get where you’re going.

