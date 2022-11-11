Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 10th

2 football champs crowned, SODAK 16 volleyball, USD WBB and Skyforce
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare had too much firepower for Herreid-Selby and behind the play of Caretr Binger won the 9-B championship Thursday and then Gregory’s Rylan Peck led his Gorillas past Warner in the 9-A title game. Harrisburg, Lincoln and Jefferson all advance to the State “AA” Volleyball tournament next week in Sioux Falls with SODAK 16 wins. The USD women’s basketball team fell to #21 Creighton and the Skyforce put on a show led by DJ Stewart in their home opener.

