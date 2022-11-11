Avera Medical Minute
3 more teams qualify for State AA Volleyball with SODAK 16 wins Thursday

Harrisburg, Jefferson and Lincoln advance to State AA next week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State AA Volleyball tournament is next week in Sioux Falls and 3 teams won’t have far to travel next week after winning SODAK 16 games Thursday night.

The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers led by Northern bound Morissen Samuels and freshman Gabby Zachariasen took care of Mitchell in straight sets.

4th-ranked Jefferson beat Brookings 3-0. It was the 21st win of the season for the Cavaliers.

And the Lincoln Patriots and Watertown Arrows had a much closer match at the Patriots gym. After Lincoln won the first set the Arrows rallied to win the 2nd and take the lead in the 3rd before Lincoln then came back to win the match 3-1.

Huron qualified Wednesday with a win over Aberdeen and the other four spots in the State “AA” Tournament in Sioux Falls will be filled Friday and Saturday.

