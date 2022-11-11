Cold air settles in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re finally done with the winter storm across the region, but now we have to deal with the cold on the backside of this system. High temperatures will be mostly in the 20s this afternoon. With wind gusts around 30 mph, it’s going to feel even colder if you’re outside. The clouds will slowly break through the day and the wind will die down tonight. Those two things will combine for temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will be in the single digits above and below zero for most of us.

Over the weekend, it’s going to stay cold and dry. Highs will be in the teens and 20s for most of us, but we could see a few 30s roll back into the region by Sunday. The wind should thankfully stay pretty light over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, the cold air is going to stay with us. Highs will start off in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll see a small reinforcing shot of cooler air that knocks us into the low 20s for highs by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.