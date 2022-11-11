Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple cars on the I-90 between the Hartford and Marion Road exits. Authorities say the westbound Lanes are still closed at this time. Please drive with caution.

Highway Patrol is still investigating and will give more information when it is available.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Police Lights
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux...
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
Katie McNamara has combined her passion for downtown Sioux Falls and her East Coast roots to...
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18
Petition signing
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax