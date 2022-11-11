Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple cars on the I-90 between the Hartford and Marion Road exits. Authorities say the westbound Lanes are still closed at this time. Please drive with caution.

Highway Patrol is still investigating and will give more information when it is available.

