Gregory beats Warner 36-23 in 9-A championship game at the Dome

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gregory quarterback Rylan Peck rushed for 162 yards and a trio of scores as the Gorillas jumped out to a 24-0 lead over unbeaten Warner and went on to win 36-23. Peck’s 81 yard run made it 16-0 after a quarterback and his dazzling 19 yard scamper for 6 more was probably the most exciting play of the night.

Monrachs QB Hunter Cramer made a big interception and threw a TD pass to keep Warner within striking distance and his TD run at the end of the 3rd quarter narrowed the margin to 30-23. But Gregory went on an impressive 96 yard drive to ice the game, giving the Gorillas another state title.

Peck was the Joe Robbie MVP. ”It feels great man. We’ve been working all summer to get this and we got it now. It was emotional roller coaster. That’s the best way I can sum it up,” says the Gregory QB.

Both teams finished the season with 11-1 records.

