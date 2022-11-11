Avera Medical Minute
Hitchcock-Tulare beats Herreid-Selby in battle of unbeatens for 9B Championship

Binger accounts for 5 TD’s as Patriots win 3rd state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We expected plenty of fireworks in the 9B championship at the Dakotadome Thursday. And the offenses did not disappoint. But it was a 98 yard interception return for a touchdown by Hitchcock-Tulare’s Brenden Nowell that was the turning point in the game. With Herreid-Selby on the doorstep and ready to tie the game or take the lead, the Pats suddenly were up by 2 TD’s.

Carter Binger was 12 of 15 for 238 yards and 4 scores and rushed for 123 yards and another touchdown and was named the game’s Joe Robbie MVP in the 50-28 win. It was the 3rd state title for the patriots who also won in 1992 and 2009. Herreid Selby’s star running back Brenden Begeman rushed for 189 yards and 3 TD’s and set the record for rushing yards in 9-man football history in South Dakota. ”It’s amazing. I love this team so much. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other guys. we knew coming into this game that we were the underdogs and we just took that to heart and fought all game. I’m just proud of every single one of these guys,” says Binger.

The Wolverines suffered their only loss of the season while the Patriots finished a perfect slate with the victory.

