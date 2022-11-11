LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Special Seniors Deliver Championship For Hitchcock-Tulare

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Football Championships are underway in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome and the title winner overcame several years of adversity to go out on top in their lone shot at a championship.

Bolstered by their seniors, Hitchcock-Tulare pulled away from Herreid/Selby to win the 9B title 50-28 on Thursday morning at the Dakota Dome. Click on the video viewers for highlights and more reaction from the team during our live reports at 5:30 and 6!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.