Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Special Seniors Deliver Championship For Hitchcock-Tulare

Patriots top Herreid/Selby 50-28 for 9B title
Beat Herreid/Selby 50-28
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Football Championships are underway in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome and the title winner overcame several years of adversity to go out on top in their lone shot at a championship.

Bolstered by their seniors, Hitchcock-Tulare pulled away from Herreid/Selby to win the 9B title 50-28 on Thursday morning at the Dakota Dome. Click on the video viewers for highlights and more reaction from the team during our live reports at 5:30 and 6!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls

Latest News

DJ Stewart's monster game helps Skyforce win home opener over Fort Wayne
Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne
Larkins scores 20 points but Coyotes fall to #21 Creighton 74-51
USD women host #21 Creighton and Emma Ronsiek in 2nd game of the season in Vermillion
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 10th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 10th
DJ Stewart's monster game helps Skyforce win home opener over Fort Wayne
DJ Stewart's big game helps Skyforce win home opener against Fort Wayne's Mad Ants
Rylan Peck's big game helps Gregory beat Warner for the State 9-A championship
Rylan Peck leads Gregory to State 9-A title over Warner in HS Football championships