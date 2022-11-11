Avera Medical Minute
Man with dementia missing in Kingsbury County

Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 53 year old David...
Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 53 year old David Shepherd from DeSmet.(Kingsbury County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person with early-onset dementia.

According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 53-year-old David Shepherd from DeSmet left Thursday morning in a black 2002 Ford F-150 and has not returned home. Because of his early-onset dementia, he gets lost easily. He has a phone, but it is currently powered off. Please call the office if you have seen him or have information at 605 854-3339.

