Man with dementia missing in Kingsbury County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person with early-onset dementia.

According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 53-year-old David Shepherd from DeSmet left Thursday morning in a black 2002 Ford F-150 and has not returned home. Because of his early-onset dementia, he gets lost easily. He has a phone, but it is currently powered off. Please call the office if you have seen him or have information at 605 854-3339.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.