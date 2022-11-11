Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year.
According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.
