Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year.

According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.