Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

Katie McNamara has combined her passion for downtown Sioux Falls and her East Coast roots to...
Katie McNamara has combined her passion for downtown Sioux Falls and her East Coast roots to create Overboard Charcuterie, a custom-order charcuterie board company.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year.

According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

