Progressive Insurance gifts local veteran a new ride

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Progressive Insurance is honoring veterans in a special way with its keys to progress program.

Local veteran, Sandra Aiken, joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new ride from Progressive Insurance. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy and then took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also a volunteer with the American Legion.

The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.

