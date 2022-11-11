Progressive Insurance gifts local veteran a new ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Progressive Insurance is honoring veterans in a special way with its keys to progress program.

Local veteran, Sandra Aiken, joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new ride from Progressive Insurance. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy and then took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also a volunteer with the American Legion.

The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.