Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Prison Bars
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
Wholestone Farms Exterior Rendering
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
Police Lights
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Heavy ice caused tree limbs to fall on roadways and power lines across the Aberdeen Area.
Aberdeen covered in ice after freezing rainfall
Veterans Day.
2022 Veterans Day free meals and deals
Dry Weather, Too
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash