Sanitation staffing company accused of violating labor laws in MN, NE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) filed a complaint against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), claiming it has violated safety regulations and child labor laws by staffing underage employees at meatpacking and slaughterhouse cleaning companies.

In the court documents, the DOL claims evidence was found that the PSSI has employed at least 31 minors as young as 13 years old to work overnight with corrosive cleaners to clean the hazardous machinery and dangerous tools, including meat and bone-cutting saws. Many of the young employees say they usually work from 11 p.m. to 5,6,7 a.m. and often fall asleep in class or do not go to school because they sustained serious chemical burns from the cleaning substances used by PSSI.

Violations were found in three separate facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota. The Secretary’s initial evidence review indicates PSSI may employ minor children under similar conditions at its other 400 operations across the country.

In this promotional video shows a PSSI representative saying, “We have to work with and around dangerous machinery, use strong chemicals, work at elevated heights.”

Also, while the WHD Investigators toured the facilities, they found the PSSI managers tried to interfere with the investigators collecting evidence by attempting to prohibit investigators from taking photos and videos and then asking them to delete the evidence after it was recorded. The PSSI supervisors also tried to prevent the minor employees from being interviewed by refusing to leave the room and encouraging the minors to leave the interview. The PSSI managers also appeared to try and hide or delete documents from the WHD investigators, deleting documents before they could access their computers.

The court documents are available below.

