Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanitation staffing company accused of violating labor laws in MN, NE

Minors work overnight with corrosive cleaners to clean the hazardous machinery and meat and bone-cutting saws.
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS plant (Taken by WHI Lopez)(WHI Lopez)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) filed a complaint against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), claiming it has violated safety regulations and child labor laws by staffing underage employees at meatpacking and slaughterhouse cleaning companies.

In the court documents, the DOL claims evidence was found that the PSSI has employed at least 31 minors as young as 13 years old to work overnight with corrosive cleaners to clean the hazardous machinery and dangerous tools, including meat and bone-cutting saws. Many of the young employees say they usually work from 11 p.m. to 5,6,7 a.m. and often fall asleep in class or do not go to school because they sustained serious chemical burns from the cleaning substances used by PSSI.

Violations were found in three separate facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota. The Secretary’s initial evidence review indicates PSSI may employ minor children under similar conditions at its other 400 operations across the country.

In this promotional video shows a PSSI representative saying, “We have to work with and around dangerous machinery, use strong chemicals, work at elevated heights.”

Also, while the WHD Investigators toured the facilities, they found the PSSI managers tried to interfere with the investigators collecting evidence by attempting to prohibit investigators from taking photos and videos and then asking them to delete the evidence after it was recorded. The PSSI supervisors also tried to prevent the minor employees from being interviewed by refusing to leave the room and encouraging the minors to leave the interview. The PSSI managers also appeared to try and hide or delete documents from the WHD investigators, deleting documents before they could access their computers.

The court documents are available below.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog
Police Lights
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux...
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

Petition signing
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
50% Off golfing going to all veterans for the annual Veteran's Day Salute.
Veterans Day Salute at Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 53 year old David...
UPDATE: Man with dementia missing in Kingsbury County found safe